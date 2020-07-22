Doris Hoff

November 7, 1935-July 19, 2020

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at McKown Funeral Home. The family Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.

Doris M. Hoff was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Dodge, to Joseph J. and Catherine (Lodes) Reznicek. She grew up in Dodge, Omaha and Clarkson. Doris graduated in 1954 as a class salutatorian of the Clarkson High School. She then attended Wayne State College. After college, she taught at a rural school near Clarkson and Leigh. Doris married Duane C. Hoff on Dec. 27, 1955, at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The couple lived in Leigh where she was secretary to the superintendent and Board of Education at Leigh Community Schools. Upon retirement, they made their home in Columbus. Since 2013, Doris lived at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens. She was a valued member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.