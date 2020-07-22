Doris Hoff
November 7, 1935-July 19, 2020
Doris Hoff, 84, of Columbus, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Columbus.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday, July 23, at McKown Funeral Home. The family Mass of Christian Burial will be live streamed at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Interment will be in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Leigh.
Doris M. Hoff was born Nov. 7, 1935, in Dodge, to Joseph J. and Catherine (Lodes) Reznicek. She grew up in Dodge, Omaha and Clarkson. Doris graduated in 1954 as a class salutatorian of the Clarkson High School. She then attended Wayne State College. After college, she taught at a rural school near Clarkson and Leigh. Doris married Duane C. Hoff on Dec. 27, 1955, at SS. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The couple lived in Leigh where she was secretary to the superintendent and Board of Education at Leigh Community Schools. Upon retirement, they made their home in Columbus. Since 2013, Doris lived at The Heritage at Meridian Gardens. She was a valued member of St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus.
Doris is survived by daughter, Sandy (Brad) Angle of Buckeye, Arizona; grandson, Joe (Jen) Kiolbasa of Omaha; great-granddaughter, Taileigh Kiolbasa of Omaha; granddaughter, Alecia Kiolbasa of Columbus; son-in-law, Dennis Kiolbasa, Jr. of Columbus; brother, Dale (Maralyn) Reznicek of Norfolk; brother, Don Reznicek of Bloomington, Minnesota; sister, JoAnn (Harold) Reed of Phoenix; nephew, Jake (Erica) Reed, Calvin and Estelle of Glendale, Arizona; nephew, Andy (Jen) Reed, Nat, Ethan and Kylie of Peoria, Arizona; sister-in-law, Clare Gravon of Minneapolis; sister-in-law, Marlene Hoff of Keenesburg, Colorado; sister-in-law, Shirley Micek of Lincoln; many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by husband, Duane Hoff; daughter, Skye Ann Kiolbasa; father, Joseph Reznicek; mother, Catherine Reznicek.
Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
