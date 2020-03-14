Doris L. Saalfeld

March 22, 1924-March 12, 2020

Doris L. Saalfeld, 95, of Grand Island, formerly of Richland, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at CHI Health-St. Francis.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday in the Schuyler Cemetery. Visitation will be an hour before service time. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Doris.

Doris was born on March 22, 1924, in Schuyler, to Clemen and Edith (Kroeger) Foust. She attended country school. On Nov. 15, 1942, she was united in marriage to Duane Saalfeld. Doris remained in Schuyler while her husband fought in WWII. Following the war, they made their home in Richland.

Duane died Feb. 6, 1984. Doris moved to Columbus in 1992, and then to Charleston, South Carolina in 1998 to live with her son, Rodney. Following Rodney's death on March 6, 2002, she later moved to Grand Island in 2009.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Richard “Rick” (Rhonda) Saalfeld of Grand Island and Randy Saalfeld of Charleston, South Carolina; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Duane; son, Rod; daughter-in-law, Monica Saalfeld; siblings: Alvin, Willard, Ivan, Effie, Sylvia, LaVerna, Iola, Evonne and Henry.

