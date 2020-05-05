Doris Melliger

October 21, 1929-May 2, 2020

A funeral Mass will be held at a later date at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, with the Rev. Ross Burkhalter celebrating. Visitation is scheduled from 3-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 7, at McKown Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19, only immediate family members will be at a funeral Mass Friday morning, followed by Interment at St. Bonaventure Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Anthony's Catholic Church or Scotus Central Catholic High School.

Doris was born Oct. 21, 1929, to Herman and Lydia (Bohler) Lemp in Columbus. She attended rural school District 8 in Platte County. She graduated from Monroe High School. Doris married Carroll Melliger on Sept. 21, 1949. They farmed all of their lives in Platte County. She was a homemaker, helped out on the farm, and was a member of St. Anthony's Church in which she served on the Parish Council and the St. Theresa's Sodality. She worked serving funeral dinners for 40 years. She was a member of several clubs, including Extension, Kountry Kousins and Ladies of the Lake. She was a 4-H leader for many years. Her lifelong interests included baking cinnamon rolls and bread, crocheting, gardening, making quilts, flower gardening, golf and watching and feeding her birds. Carroll and Doris loved to travel together and play cards with friends. She loved playing with her great-grandchildren.