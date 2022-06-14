Doris Urkoski

Doris M. Urkoski

June 21, 1935 - June 12, 2022

Doris M. Urkoski, of Columbus, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, peacefully with family at her side in her home at Meridian Gardens.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. vigil service at McKown Funeral Home. Visitation continues Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Private family interment will take place in Greutli Cemetery.

Doris was born June 21, 1935, in Madison, Wisconsin, to Hans and Gertrude (Sorge) Anderson. She attended schools in Madison, graduating from Madison Central High School in 1954. On April 13, 1955, she was united in marriage to Kenneth J. Urkoski and resided in rural Platte County where they farmed and raised livestock for over 60 years, practicing their faith in God at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Doris' work career included service at General Telephone Company, Verizon and Columbus Tour and Travel. Doris and Ken were ardent travelers, having circled the globe on many exciting travels. They were long-time season ticket holders for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football and volleyball teams. They enjoyed decades of card club with their neighbors as well as hosting family events and holidays.

Doris is survived by her son, Rick (Sue) of Monroe; son, Steven (Lisa) of Blair; daughter, Debra (Ross) Karabel of Miller; grandchildren, Troy Gaston, Nicole Galliano, Megan Palik, Shayla Urkoski, Kyle Urkoski, Derek Urkoski and Shelby Guenette; 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene (Pete) Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin; and sister-in-law, Kay Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents, Hans and Gertrude Anderson; husband, Kenneth Urkoski; brother, Lavern Anderson; and sister-in-law, Joyce Anderson.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Hospital.