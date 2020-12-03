Dorothy Dale Carlson

August 8, 1926 – November 30, 2020

Dorothy Dale Carlson, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Silver Creek, passed away Nov. 30, 2020, at the Emerald Care Center in Columbus.

Graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the Osceola Cemetery, with Pastor Anny Kapundu officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Dubas Funeral Home in Osceola. Due to current COVID-19 health mandates, practice social distancing by maintaining at least 6 feet among attendees, family, staff and clergy. Face masks are strongly encouraged.

Dorothy was born Aug. 8, 1926, in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Lester and Vivian (Foster) Krumme. She attended Benton High School in St. Joseph, where she graduated and then attended business school in St. Joseph.

On March 23, 1947, she was united in marriage to John Arvid Carlson Jr., in St. Joseph, Missouri. To this union two children were born. They lived in the Silver Creek area, where John farmed and Dorothy was a dedicated farm wife and homemaker.

After John's passing, Dorothy remained on the farm until January 2020, and then she moved to Columbus, where she resided at Cottonwood Place.