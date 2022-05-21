Dorothy "Dee Dee" Flakus

Dorothy Ann “Dee Dee” Flakus

December 2, 1942 - May 18, 2022

Visitation is on Thursday, May 26, 2022, after 5 p.m. with vigil service at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 27, at St. Mary Catholic Church-Bellevue (2302 Crawford St.). Interment St. John Cemetery – Bellevue, Nebraska. To view a broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website.

Dorothy was born in Genoa, Nebraska, a daughter of Louis and Dorothy (Buzynski) Flakus.

Dorothy is survived by her brother, Robert (Cheryl) Flakus; numerous nieces and nephews; travel partner and best friend, Pat Cronican; great neighbor and tremendous friend, Diane Nichols; and all her many friends from the Polish Home of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Virginia Flott.

Memorials requested to St. Mary Church-Bellevue or the Polish Home.