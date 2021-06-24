Dorothy DeTurk

Dorothy Brigham DeTurk

December 22, 1928 - June 21, 2021

Dorothy Brigham DeTurk, 92, of Columbus, Nebraska, formerly of Shelby, Nebraska, passed away June 21, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Shelby Cemetery, with the Rev. Teri Lucas officiating. No visitation will be held. Interment will be in the Shelby Cemetery.

Dorothy was born Dec. 22, 1928, to Rex and Blanche (Ingalls) Brigham at their home northwest of Shelby, Nebraska. She graduated from Shelby High School in 1946, and did secretarial work and later taught country school for two years.

On May 24, 1950, she was united in marriage to Darwin DeTurk in Rising City. She and her husband moved to a farm northwest of Shelby in the spring of 1951 and lived there for 61 years. They moved to Prairie Village Retirement Home in Columbus, Nebraska on Sept. 1, 2010.

She was a member of the Shelby Methodist Church for many years and transferred to the Columbus Methodist Church after moving to Columbus.

She helped her husband, Darwin, with the farming and also with their trucking business for 34 years.