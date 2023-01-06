Dorothy Ditter

November 6, 1937 - January 3, 2023

Dorothy Ditter, 85, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson, Nebraska, with the Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark officiating. Interment will be at 2 p.m. that afternoon in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church.

Dorothy was born Nov. 6, 1937, in Leigh, Nebraska, to Joseph and Ethel (Lauda) Cerv. She graduated from Clarkson High School, received her BA from Wayne State College and her MA from Kearney State College. On Aug. 23, 1959, Dorothy was united in marriage to Leroy Ditter at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The couple lived in Leavenworth, Kansas, until Leroy's discharge from the United States Army. They moved to Long Pine, Nebraska before moving to Humphrey, Nebraska, where Dorothy taught third and fourth grade at Humphrey Elementary School. After receiving her master's degree, Dorothy became a Title 9 reading educator. Upon retirement, the couple moved to Columbus.

Dorothy was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma (women's education sorority), crocheting, was a fisherman's widow, attending school activities and her grandchildren's swimming meets. After retirement, Dorothy and Leroy enjoyed traveling the southwest, visiting national parks and stopping for visits to Las Vegas. Dorothy enjoyed being part of a bowling league while living in Humphrey and Columbus, her flower gardens and would do a lot of canning and freezing of vegetables from produce grown in Leroy's garden.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sonia Ditter of Omaha; son, Randy (Julie) Ditter of Omaha; granddaughter, Katie (AJ) Ernst of Lincoln; grandson, Will Ditter of Omaha; and brother, Robert (Sharon) Cerv of Clarkson.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Ethel Cerv; husband, Leroy Ditter on Dec. 14, 2022; and sisters, Mary (Basil) Browning and Alice (Robert) Pokorney.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com