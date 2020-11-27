Dorothy Dush

December 1, 1929 - November 24, 2020

Dorothy Dush, 90, of Duncan, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.

Private family Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. A private family vigil service will be held Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. Interment is in St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan. The funeral Mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page starting at approximately 9:55 a.m. Saturday. The vigil service will be broadcast live at 6:55 p.m. Friday.

Dorothy Marie Dush was born Dec. 1, 1929, to John and Martha (Dorszynski) Gembica in rural Polk County. She attended school and graduated from Silver Creek. She was united in marriage to Charlie Dush on Nov. 28, 1950, at St. Mary's – Pilsno. To this union, Dorothy's 11 children were born. She enjoyed embroidering, sewing, caring for the farm animals and gardening. Dorothy's family meant the world to her. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.