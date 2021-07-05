Dorothy E. Cattau

November 1, 1931 - July 1, 2021

Dorothy E. Cattau, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, with the Rev. Patrick Sparling and the Rev. Chris Ramstad officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time at the church on Thursday. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dorothy Emilie Cattau was born at home west of Platte Center, Nebraska, on Nov. 1, 1931, to Adam and Dorthea (Johannes) Behle. She was baptized Nov. 29, 1931, at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. At age 2, her father passed away and she and her mother moved to Columbus, Nebraska. Dorothy received her elementary education at Immanuel Lutheran School and was confirmed on March 25, 1945. She attended Kramer High School and graduated with the class of 1949. On Aug. 14, 1949, Dorothy was united in marriage to Raymond Cattau at Immanuel Lutheran Church.