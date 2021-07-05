Dorothy E. Cattau
November 1, 1931 - July 1, 2021
Dorothy E. Cattau, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.
Dorothy Emilie Cattau was born at home west of Platte Center, Nebraska, on Nov. 1, 1931, to Adam and Dorthea (Johannes) Behle. She was baptized Nov. 29, 1931, at Grace Lutheran Church in Platte Center, Nebraska. At age 2, her father passed away and she and her mother moved to Columbus, Nebraska. Dorothy received her elementary education at Immanuel Lutheran School and was confirmed on March 25, 1945. She attended Kramer High School and graduated with the class of 1949. On Aug. 14, 1949, Dorothy was united in marriage to Raymond Cattau at Immanuel Lutheran Church.
After raising her children, Dorothy was employed by Coast-to Coast, Tempo, Steenbock Oil, Pawnee Scout and Columbus Telegram. As a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Dorothy was active in Evening Guild, Couples Club, Widows Club and Sunday Evening Card Club.
She absolutely loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, traveling, puzzles, word search and attending her Johannes cousin’s gatherings.
Dorothy is survived by her son, LeRoy (Sheryl Ashlock) Cattau of Overland Park, Kansas; son, Loren (Darlene) Cattau of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Lester (Ange) Cattau of Schuyler, Nebraska; son, Larry (Sandy) Cattau of Shawnee, Kansas; daughter, Lynnette Wagner of Columbus, Nebraska; nine grandsons, Tony (Anna) Cattau, Eric (Megan) Cattau, Jeremy (Alison) Cattau, Nicholas (Chrissy) Cattau, James (Kaitlyn) Cattau, Robert (Monica) Cattau, Matthew (Staci) Cattau, JJ Wagner and Nathan (Ashley) Wagner; one granddaughter, Angela (Cole) Fredrickson; 18 great-grandchildren; and brother, Norbert (Margaret) Smith of Kearney, Nebraska.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Cattau; parents, Adam Behle and Dorthea Behle Smith; step-father, Joseph Smith; step-brother, Kenneth Smith; step-sister, Mable Hopkins; and brothers-in-law, Edgar (Vernetta) Cattau and Martin (Eva) Cattau.
