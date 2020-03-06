Dorothy Evangelinee Harris
Dorothy Evangelinee Harris

Dorothy Evangeline Harris

June 9, 1920-March 3, 2020

Dorothy Evangeline Harris, 99, passed away on March 3, 2020, at her home in Bellwood.

Visitation will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Bellwood United Methodist Church, with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Bellwood Methodist Church. Memorials can be sent to the Bellwood United Methodist Church.

Dorothy was born June 9, 1920, in Gettysburg, South Dakota. She married Leonard (Bud) Harris on June 22, 1939. They were the loving parents of 12 children; six boys and six girls.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Nancy Gillpatrick; six sons: Leonard, Thomas (Midge), Charles (Janet), Davy (Deborah), Danny (Cindy Wolfe) and Roy (Denise) Harris; four daughters: Katherine Walton, Dorothy Cheevers, Sally Muckey and Jola (Billy) Carnes Jr.; 38 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren, and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ida (McClelland) Gillpatrick; husband, Leonard (Bud) Harris; five brothers: Joseph, Russel, Louis, William, and Richard Gillpatrick; three sisters: Cornelia Currier, Susan Morgan and Ruth Fagen; two daughters: Sandra Rettele and Nora Jean Neely

Chermok Funeral Home

Service information

Mar 6
Family Greeting Friends
Friday, March 6, 2020
6:30PM-7:30PM
Bellwood United Methodist Church
606 Warren Street
Bellwood, NE 68624
Mar 6
Prayer Service
Friday, March 6, 2020
7:30PM
Bellwood United Methodist Church
606 Warren Street
Bellwood, NE 68624
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
10:30AM
Bellwood United Methodist Church
606 Warren Street
Bellwood, NE 68624
