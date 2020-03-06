Dorothy Evangelinee Harris

Dorothy Evangeline Harris

June 9, 1920-March 3, 2020

Dorothy Evangeline Harris, 99, passed away on March 3, 2020, at her home in Bellwood.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitation will be at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Bellwood United Methodist Church, with a 7:30 p.m. prayer service. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at the Bellwood Methodist Church. Memorials can be sent to the Bellwood United Methodist Church.

Dorothy was born June 9, 1920, in Gettysburg, South Dakota. She married Leonard (Bud) Harris on June 22, 1939. They were the loving parents of 12 children; six boys and six girls.

Dorothy is survived by her sister, Nancy Gillpatrick; six sons: Leonard, Thomas (Midge), Charles (Janet), Davy (Deborah), Danny (Cindy Wolfe) and Roy (Denise) Harris; four daughters: Katherine Walton, Dorothy Cheevers, Sally Muckey and Jola (Billy) Carnes Jr.; 38 grandchildren, 99 great-grandchildren, and 29 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ida (McClelland) Gillpatrick; husband, Leonard (Bud) Harris; five brothers: Joseph, Russel, Louis, William, and Richard Gillpatrick; three sisters: Cornelia Currier, Susan Morgan and Ruth Fagen; two daughters: Sandra Rettele and Nora Jean Neely

Chermok Funeral Home

To send flowers to the family of Dorothy Harris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Bellwood United Methodist Church

606 Warren Street

Bellwood, NE 68624 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Family Greeting Friends begins. Bellwood United Methodist Church

606 Warren Street

Bellwood, NE 68624 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Prayer Service begins. Bellwood United Methodist Church

606 Warren Street

Bellwood, NE 68624 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Dorothy's Funeral Service begins.