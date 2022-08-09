Dorothy Gubbels

November 12, 1927 - August 6, 2022

Dorothy Gubbels, 94, of Columbus, died Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Brookestone Acres.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at the St Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday. There will be a 6 p.m. vigil service all at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery.

Dorothy was born Nov. 12, 1927, in Laurel, Nebraska, to Frank and Theresia (Tillman) Noelle. She graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington in 1946. She then attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha. Dorothy was married to Michael Gubbels on Nov. 27, 1951, in Randolph. They lived and farmed in Randolph until 1966 when they moved to Columbus. She then worked at Sears for 21 years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Catholic Church, Guild, Perpetual Adoration and volunteered with the Red Cross and Meals on Wheels.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Patricia Scow of Columbus; son, Douglas (Joan) Gubbels of Columbus; son, Gerard (Beverly) Gubbels of Columbus; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Theresia Noelle; husband, Michael Gubbels; and her siblings.

Memorial are suggested to St. Bonaventure Catholic Church.