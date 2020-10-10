Dorothy Janousek

April 7, 1930-October 6, 2020

Dorothy Janousek, 90, of Clarkson, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12 at SS Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson, with Fr. Stanley Schmit celebrating the Mass. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at the church. Visitation will continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time, also at the church. Memorials are suggested as those of the family choice.

Dorothy Janousek was born April 7, 1930, on the family farm in Colfax County, Nebraska, to John and Barbara (Vesely) Pickhinke. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells. Dorothy attended District 50 grade school and graduated from Howells High School in 1949. On Aug. 16, 1951, Dorothy was united in marriage to Ladislav “Lad” Janousek at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church. They moved to a farm south of Clarkson where they farmed until retirement and moved into Clarkson in the mid-1990's.