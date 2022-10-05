Dorothy Kudera

Dorothy Joyce Kudera

July 19, 1923 – August 22, 2022

Dorothy took her eternal walk with the Lord the morning of Aug. 22, 2022.

Memorials will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus, Nebraska, on Oct. 8, 2022. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. and the memorial service at 10:30 a.m., with a luncheon to follow. Approximately 1:30 p.m. for those who chose to go, there will be a procession to Plainview, Nebraska, for a 3 p.m. interment in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

Dorothy Joyce (Rehfeld) Kudera was born July 19, 1923, to Walter and Elsie (Schumacher) Rehfeld at their farm house southeast of Plainview, Nebraska, in the Stark Valley area. She was baptized Aug. 26, 1923; confirmed April 4, 1937; and married to Robert H. Kudera April 21, 1946, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Stark Valley, with the Rev. E Budde officiating all three ceremonies.

For her education, she attended Pierce Co. rural school Dist. 12, first through 10th grades, with last two years spent at Plainview High School, graduating with the class of 1941.

The first years of marriage, the family lived in the Plainview – Breslau area, before moving to Newman Grove, Nebraska, in 1953. In January 1958, the family moved to Columbus, Nebraska, which she considered home the rest of her life. The couple divorced in 1964 and having strong Christian beliefs, Dorothy never remarried. She was a devoted member of Peace Lutheran Church for over 45 years. She worked for Becton-Dickenson for over 30 years, retiring in 1992. Upon retiring she became an active volunteer, filling many needs of her church and community. Her favorite job was delivering Meals on Wheels. At about age 85 it dawned on her she was delivering to people 20-30 or more years younger than her. No wonder it was getting harder to do. She loved to travel but was always glad to return home. The last three years she lived at Crest View Care Center in Chadron, Nebraska.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Elsie Rehfeld; brother Vernon and sister-in-law Marilyn (Hatfield) Rehfeld; all of her aunts and uncles, as well as many cousins.

She is survived by her daughter, Judith (Raymond) Schow of McCook, Nebraska; son, William (Ruth) Kudera; niece, Diana Rehfeld (Wade) Wendorf of Oak Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren, Ben Schow, Carrisa Schow (Justin) Nelson, Wesley Ryan (Kelly) Kudera, DeEttra Kudera (Subodh) Mulay, Stephanie (Loren) Ryman, Cliffton (Darla) Zechiel; great-grandchildren, Lauren (Alexander) Craib, Courtney Kudera, Dane Kudera, Liam Schow, Jonathan Nelson, Aiden Nelson, Maya Mulay, Anya Mulay, Zach (Kaitlin) Brown, Mason Ryman and Katelyn Ryman; and great-great-grandchild, Finnegan Brown.