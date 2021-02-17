 Skip to main content
Dorothy Kush
Dorothy Kush

Dorothy Kush

Age 87

Dorothy Kush, 87, of Genoa, formerly of Monroe, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.

A private family only rosary and Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Krakow. The rosary and Mass may be viewed on the Gass Haney Facebook Page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

