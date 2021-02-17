Dorothy Kush
Age 87
Dorothy Kush, 87, of Genoa, formerly of Monroe, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Genoa Community Hospital, LTC.
A private family only rosary and Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, with Father Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Krakow. The rosary and Mass may be viewed on the Gass Haney Facebook Page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.