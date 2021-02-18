Dorothy Kush

Dorothy Marie (Kresha) Kush

March 25, 1933 - February 15, 2021

Dorothy Marie (Kresha) Kush, 87, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 15, surrounded by her family's love while in hospice at Genoa Medical Center Long-Term Care.

A private family only rosary and Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Krakow. The rosary and Mass may be viewed on the Gass Haney Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Dorothy was born on March 25, 1933, to John and Caroline (Stavas) Kresha of Osceola, Nebraska. Dorothy attended Osceola High School. She married Louis Kush on May 11, 1957. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, and was a home health care aid for years. Dorothy was a skilled baker, most known for her fresh baked bread and homemade fruit pies. A loving mother to six children, she often fed a dozen at the table by the time friends were seated too. She gardened and canned her fresh vegetables and fruits such as peaches, beets, pears and apples. She loved to play card games and was a fierce competitor at Pitch and Bingo. She was an avid reader who enjoyed books of many varieties.