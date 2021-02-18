Dorothy Marie (Kresha) Kush
March 25, 1933 - February 15, 2021
Dorothy Marie (Kresha) Kush, 87, of Monroe, Nebraska, died Monday, Feb. 15, surrounded by her family's love while in hospice at Genoa Medical Center Long-Term Care.
A private family only rosary and Mass will be held on Saturday, Feb. 20, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church with Father Bill L'Heureux celebrating the Mass. Interment will follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Krakow. The rosary and Mass may be viewed on the Gass Haney Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Dorothy was born on March 25, 1933, to John and Caroline (Stavas) Kresha of Osceola, Nebraska. Dorothy attended Osceola High School. She married Louis Kush on May 11, 1957. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Columbus, Nebraska, and was a home health care aid for years. Dorothy was a skilled baker, most known for her fresh baked bread and homemade fruit pies. A loving mother to six children, she often fed a dozen at the table by the time friends were seated too. She gardened and canned her fresh vegetables and fruits such as peaches, beets, pears and apples. She loved to play card games and was a fierce competitor at Pitch and Bingo. She was an avid reader who enjoyed books of many varieties.
Dorothy Kush is survived by daughter, Denise Kush of Duncan; son, Ronald (Rhonda) Kush of Platte Center; son, Robert Kush of Monroe; son, Richard (Tammy) Kush of Columbus; son, Randy (Amy) Kush of Columbus; daughter, Donna (Jeff Kavich) Kush of Omaha; brother, Clarence (Marjorie) Kresha of Sacramento, California; and Dennis (Carolyn) Kresha of Columbus. She also leaves behind grandchildren, Eric (Rachael Longtin) Kush of Columbus; Amy (Kush) Kingsley of Monroe; AJ (Karla) Kush of Monroe; Clayton Kush of Lincoln; Chantelle (Eric) Wilke of Peru; Chilton Kush of Columbus; Chelsea and Ally Kavich of Omaha; Jamison and Adrianna Kush of Columbus and Tristan (son of Denise) of Duncan; 10 great-grandchildren; and dozens of nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; parents, John and Caroline Kresha; sister and brother-in-law, Florence (Kresha) and Jerome Jarecke; brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Florence (Kula) Kresha; and daughter-in-law, Becky Kush.
Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to the Columbus Public Library Foundation, 2504 14th St., Columbus, NE 68601; or Genoa Medial Services Foundation, PO Box 310, Genoa, NE 68640.
Condolences may be sent to www.Ramaekersfh.com