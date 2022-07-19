Dorothy Moore

Dorothy D. Moore

May 3, 1928 - July 15, 2022

Dorothy D. Moore, 94, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at the Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland, Nebraska.

Celebration of Life is at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. on Friday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial is at Lyons Cemetery.

Dorothy Dunn (Frew) Moore was born May 3, 1928, in Crete, Nebraska, to Thomas and Adda Latta (Snider) Frew. She attended a one-room country school she called The Cracker Box school, between Dorchester and Crete, through the eighth grade and graduated from Crete High School in 1945 and Wesleyan University in Lincoln in 1949.

Dorothy married Jack Moore of Lyons on Aug. 26, 1951, and shortly after the wedding Jack left to serve in Korea. To this union eight children were born. Dorothy worked in Aurora, Nebraska, until Jack returned from his military service, then they moved to Lyons, Nebraska, where they farmed for many years.

Dorothy was the organist at the First Presbyterian Church of Lyons. Dorothy was a social worker and retired as the director of Burt County Welfare. She also hosted a Bible study in her home. She was active in Eastern Star, the Lyons and NE VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed lunches at the Lyons Senior Center and belonged to Gideons. In nearly all groups she participated in, Dorothy was called on when a pianist or organist was needed.

Dorothy was a humble woman who lived a generous life full of acts of kindness. She was a woman of deep faith who saw the inside of others before she saw the outside. She also made spectacular cinnamon rolls.

She is survived by her children, Ruth (Pete) Diedrichsen, Nila (John) Novotny and Jackson (Tracey) Moore of Columbus, Mary (Ivan) Connealy of Decatur, Donald (Jane) Moore of Nebraska City, Lois (Clark) Crinklaw of Omaha, Dwight (Rachel) Moore of Clifton Park, New York, and Linda (Jim) Swenson of Greenwood; 28 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Warren Williams of Bruning; a host of nephews, nieces and friends.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Walter and Bernice Moore; her sisters, Elizabeth Ahlschwede, Louise Brandt and Katherine Williams; brother, John Frew; brothers-in-law, Robert and Harry Ahlschwede and Stan Brandt; and sister-in-law, Dorothy Frew.

Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date.