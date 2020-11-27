Dorothy “Polly” Krumland

November 27, 1931 - November 23, 2020

Polly Krumland, 89, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home at Meridian Gardens.

Due to the concerns with COVID-19, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Dorothy “Polly” Krumland was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Creston, Iowa, to Lawrence and Dorothy (Gass) Parrett. She graduated from high school in Pawnee City, Nebraska. Polly worked at First National Bank in Columbus prior to her marriage to Carroll Krumland on Aug. 31, 1952, in Columbus. The couple moved to Chandler, Arizona, while Carroll was in the United States Air Force. The family finally settled in Columbus after Carroll was discharged. Polly was the bookkeeper for Krumland Service Station for several years.