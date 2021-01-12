Dorothy Rieck

Dorothy Mae Rieck

March 28, 1931 - January 8, 2021

Dorothy M. Rieck, 89, of Albion, Nebraska, formerly of Primrose, Nebraska, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Boone County Health Center, Albion.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at UCC-Congregational Church, Albion, Nebraska, with Rev. Mary Avidano officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Albion. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the UCC-Congregational Church. Social distancing and current COVID-19 DHMs will be followed at both the visitation and funeral, and masks will be expected to be worn.

Dorothy Mae Rieck, the daughter of Albert and Cora Mae (Dawkins) Bader, was born on March 28, 1931, at Monroe, Nebraska. She attended Albion Public School.

On March 12, 1950, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Herman Rieck of Cedar Rapids, Nebraska, at the Lutheran Church in Albion. They made their home west and north of Primrose. Dorothy spent her days as a homemaker, wife and mother of four sons. Robert died in 1962 when the boys were all small. She continued to raise the boys by herself. After raising her family, she worked many different places.