Dorothy Ryck

Dorothy V. Ryck

January 3, 1943 – January 20, 2021

Dorothy V. Ryck passed away Jan. 20, 2021.

Visitation will be held after 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, with a vigil service at 7 p.m. at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home - Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, at St. Mary Catholic Church - Omaha. Interment St. Mary Cemetery - Omaha. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the services, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click “Stream Funeral Service.”

Survivors include her children, Marci (David) Greene, Joe Ryck and Tiffany Ryck; and sister, Dian (Paul) Wischmann.

She was preceded in death by husband, George; and parents, Clyde and Dorothy Brian.

