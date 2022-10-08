Dorothy Schmid

March 16, 1928 - October 5, 2022

Dorothy Schmid, 94, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek, rural Columbus, with Rev. Dr. Chris Alexander officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery rural Columbus.

Dorothy Lucille Schmid was born March 16, 1928, to Alfred Sr. and Frieda (Rohweder) Gossman. She attended Platte County District #71 Grade School. On June 19, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage to Melvin Schmid at St. John's Lutheran Church Shell Creek.

Dorothy helped Melvin on the family farm where they raised their family. Her time was spent tending to a huge garden, her laying hens, dressing chickens, and later on, selling eggs in town. She made many harvest meals, hay baling lunches, besides having a cellar full of canned produce. She had a green thumb with many flower gardens around the farmhouse. Dorothy was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church where she taught Vacation Bible School for many years. She made many quilts at church with the Ladies Aid and always made sure the church was able to donate to Camp Carol Joy Holling a quilt, pillow cases, and tea towels for their yearly quilt silent auction.

In May of 1989, Dorothy and Melvin retired and moved into Columbus where she enjoyed taking care of her flowers around the yard, bowling, and playing cards. She was a volunteer at the Columbus Community Hospital and soon after started to help make baby quilts for the CCH gift shop. In the evening, you could usually find Dorothy crocheting a doily or afghan or embroidering some tea towels or pillowcases. Or she might be working on some quilt blocks for a future quilt. Her caring hands were never idle.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Marty Schmid of Columbus; son, Scott (Sonia) Schmid of Columbus; daughter, Holly Schmid of Columbus; daughter, Sherri Schneider of Schuyler; son-in-law, Richard Marshall of Lincoln; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Evelyn Gossman of Lansing, Illinois; sister-in-law, Marian Gossman of Columbus; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews; and many great-great nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred Sr. and Frieda Gossman; husband, Melvin Schmid; daughter, Marsha Marshall; son-in-law, Myron Schneider; sister, Helen (Rudy) Scholz; sister, Isabelle (Gunnar) Clausen; sister, Jeanette (Lawrence) Schmid; brother, Howard Gossman; brother, Alfred Gossman Jr.; and brother-in-law, Kenneth (Marcella) Schmid.

Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com