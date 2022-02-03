Dorothy Spies

Dorothy M. Spies

January 26, 1930 - January 31, 2022

Dorothy M. Spies, 92, formerly of Columbus, Nebraska died Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Greeley, Nebraska.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus. Burial is in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery. The funeral Mass will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Dorothy M Niedbalski was born Jan. 26, 1930, in Genoa, Nebraska, to James and Barbara (Liss) Niedbalski. She attended schools in Platte Center and Columbus, Nebraska, and graduated from Columbus High School May 28, 1947.

Dorothy was married to Walter B Spies on May 2, 1950, at St. Anthony Church in Columbus, Nebraska.

Dorothy and Walter owned and operated Walt's Apco Service from 1968-1976. She later drove her own Star route. She also had a very brief career in the night crawler business. But mostly Dorothy was a stay-at-home wife and mother to her husband and eight children.

In her younger years Dorothy like to sew, quilt, bake and can. She could make almost anything with a sewing machine and enjoyed sewing until her eyesight failed her. Around Christmastime she would fill every available container with cookies, bars and candies she had baked for family and friends. The containers would line the hallway at home. During the summer she would stay up through the night canning corn. Dorothy loved butterflies, anything with butterflies was always a welcomed gift. She was a master at Scrabble and was often accused of ‘cheating' by her family.

Dorothy was a member of St. Anthony Church, where she loved to sing in the Polish choir and volunteered for many years at bingo and for the bazaar. She was dedicated to the rosary and used to lead it before Mass. She was a member of Saint Theresa Sodality and the Scotus Mothers.

Dorothy is survived by her eight children, their spouses and 11 grandchildren: Rita Bohnenkamp of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Diana (Larry) Soulliere of Platte Center; Valerie Spies of Columbus; Dominic (Nenita) Spies of Columbus; Fred (Katrina) Spies of Columbus; Geralyn Gallagher of Palm Springs, California; Michael (Dorene) Spies of Grand Island; Julie (Michael) Minturn of Washougal, Washington; grandchildren, Cindy Shannon of Syracuse; Bobbi (Lance Dilfer) Werkmeister of Columbus; Janel (Shane Borer) Soulliere of Columbus; April Spies of Omaha; Tiffany (Scott) Walker of Sacramento, California; Eric (Colleen) Spies of Omaha; Stephani (Jason) Wesely of Omaha; Barnaby Gallagher of Palm Springs, California; Dillon Spies of Kearney; Dalton Spies of Lincoln; Jesse Spies of Kearney; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Incontro; brother, Walter Niedbalski; sister-in-law, Myrtle Niedbalski; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Barbara Niedbalski; her husband of 59 years, Walter B Spies; sisters and brothers and their spouses: Emily (Egnac Janulewiez) (John) Tiwald, Josephine (Tony) Kielian, Louis (Marge) Niedbalski, Floyd (Helen) Niedbalski, Dominic Niedbalski, Ben (Eleanor) Niedbalski, Leo Niedbalski, Ted (Marlene) Niedbalski, Edward Niedbalski and Stanley Niedbalski; sisters in law, Joyce Niedbalski, Victoria (Bill) Czapla and Gertrude (Marcel) Czapla; and brother-in-law, Tony Incontro.

Memorials are suggested to St Anthony School or Scotus Central Catholic.

Condolences may be left at www.mckownfuneralhome.com