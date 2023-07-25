Douglas 'Doug' Arthur Bohaty

November 28, 1939 - July 22, 2023

Douglas "Doug" Arthur Bohaty, 83, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Columbus Community Hospital.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 26 at 10 a.m., at Peace Lutheran Church in Columbus with Rev. Cory Burma and Vicar Joel Ripke officiating. Interment will be in the David City Cemetery, David City, Nebraska, at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Wednesday at 9:45 a.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.

Douglas Arthur Bohaty was born on Nov. 28, 1939, in Butler County, Nebraska, to Victor and Ethel (Zellinger) Bohaty. He grew up in Butler County and graduated from David City High School. After high school, he attended the Grand Island School of Commerce. Doug worked for NPPD for 26 years. On Sept. 11, 1992, Doug was united in marriage to Barbara Hellbusch Bray in Columbus.

Doug had many interests and hobbies. He enjoyed golfing, skeet shooting, playing horseshoes, billiards, and ballroom dancing. He also enjoyed various forms of transportation; riding his motorcycles and piloting planes. Doug and Barb travelled extensively after his retirement, including spending winters in Florida.

Doug is survived by: wife, Barbara Bohaty of Columbus, Nebraska; son, Randy Bohaty of Bellevue, Nebraska; son, Rick (Renee) Bohaty of Lincoln, Nebraska; son, Rick (Tierry) Bray of Omaha, Nebraska; daughter, Sandra (Mike) Scheidegger of Carrollton, Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Joan Grothe of Omaha, Nebraska; in-laws, Jim and Connie Hellbusch, and Joann Hellbusch Dimmitt all of Columbus, Nebraska; and nieces and nephews.

Doug was preceded in death by: parents, Victor and Ethel Bohaty; granddaughter, Hailey Bohaty; daughter-in-law, Lisa Bohaty; and brother-in-law: Roger Grothe.

