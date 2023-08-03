Douglas Ray Kline
March 21, 1952 — July 14, 2023
Douglas Ray Kline, 71, of Indianapolis, passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at home surrounded by his family. He was born on March 21, 1952 to Robert and Elizabeth (Beiermann) Kline in Columbus, Nebraska.
Doug received his bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University where he made lifelong friendships as a member of Alpha Kappa Psi. After college, he had a successful 45-year career as a managerial accountant in Flint, Michigan, and later in Indianapolis. He enjoyed traveling, visiting wineries, working in his yard and studying WWII history. Doug was an avid college football fan, especially of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan Wolverines, and even the Michigan State Spartans. He most enjoyed family dinners and unwinding on his deck with a glass of wine surrounded by his wife's beautiful garden. His family found absolute delight in his joy for developing and executing a detailed plan. Most of all, Doug was a devoted family man, husband, father, and "Papa"
He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Mary Ann Kline; son, Jon Criston Kline (Amy Uher); daughters: Sarah Kline (Zachary Nie), Megan Kline, and Andrea Padilla (Kevin); sister, Kathleen McArdle; brother, Kurt Kline; sister, Barbara Becker; and grandchildren: Julien, Aiden, and Isabella.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and grandson.
Condolences: randallroberts.com
Funeral services were held at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Indianapolis.