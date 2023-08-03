Douglas Ray Kline

March 21, 1952 — July 14, 2023

Doug received his bachelor's degree from Western Michigan University where he made lifelong friendships as a member of Alpha Kappa Psi. After college, he had a successful 45-year career as a managerial accountant in Flint, Michigan, and later in Indianapolis. He enjoyed traveling, visiting wineries, working in his yard and studying WWII history. Doug was an avid college football fan, especially of the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Michigan Wolverines, and even the Michigan State Spartans. He most enjoyed family dinners and unwinding on his deck with a glass of wine surrounded by his wife's beautiful garden. His family found absolute delight in his joy for developing and executing a detailed plan. Most of all, Doug was a devoted family man, husband, father, and "Papa"