Dr. Charles A. Poe

March 9, 1937-September 20, 2020

Dr. Charles A. Poe, 83, of Genoa, died Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Genoa Community Hospital-LTC.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24, at Grace Baptist Church in Genoa, with Rev. Peter Jenks officiating. Interment will be in Valley View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to those of the family or donor's choice.

Charles A. Poe was born March 9, 1937, in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to McDonald, Sr. and Florence (Hawk) Poe. He graduated from Waldron High School (Waldron, Arkansas) in 1955. Charles earned his B.A. from the University of Arkansas in 1959, his master's from the University of Arkansas in 1961, and his doctorate from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 1966. On Sept. 3, 1961, Charles was united in marriage to Sandra Johnson in Waldron.

Charles was a psychologist at the Veterans Administration in Hampton, Virginia, for 12 years and a professor in Iowa and Virginia for 21 years. The couple moved to Genoa in 2000. Charles was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Genoa.