Dr. Donald Vrbka

Dr. Donald H. Vrbka

December 30, 1930 - March 23, 2021

Dr. Donald H. Vrbka, 90, of Omaha, passed away peacefully from stomach cancer at his home on March 23 surrounded by family. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church with the Rev. Mike Swanton and the Rev. Tom Weisbecker officiating. Interment will be in the All Saints Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Hartman Post #84 Honor Guard. Masks are required. The Mass will be broadcast live on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

Don was born in Rising City, Nebraska, on Dec. 30, 1930. He graduated from Gresham High School, where he was active in sports. He served in the Air Force for four years, achieving the rank of Airman 1st Class and was stationed in Darmstadt, Germany. He received a Bachelor of Science from Doane College, where he participated on the track team and in Delta Kappa Pi fraternity.

In 1959 he married Margaret (Peg) Hastreiter of Humphrey, Nebraska, at St. Francis Catholic Church, and they celebrated their 62nd anniversary this year. To this union were born four children: Carmen, Gregory, Caroline and Claudette.