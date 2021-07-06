 Skip to main content
Dr. Frank Kamm
Dr. Frank Kamm

Dr. Frank Kamm

July 1, 1927 - June 30, 2021

Dr. Frank Kamm, 93, of Kearney, a Platte Center native and also formerly of Blue Hill and Hastings, Nebraska, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, Nebraska.  

Services in commemoration of a lifetime of caring will be held at First Baptist Church in Kearney at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, with the Rev. Mark de Kluyver officiating. Interment will take place in a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus, Nebraska, with military honors graveside and a reception to follow at Wunderlich's, just north of the cemetery.

Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney is in charge of arrangements.

