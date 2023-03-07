Dr. Phillip J. Ernst

Age 62

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 1:45 p.m. at the church.