Dr. Phillip J. Ernst
Age 62
Dr. Phillip J. Ernst, 62, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Ollie Fullmer officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue Friday from 1 p.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service on Friday at 1:45 p.m. at the church.
