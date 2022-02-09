Dr. Sarah Emanuel-Heller

Dr. Sarah A. Emanuel-Heller

December 19, 1953 - February 6, 2022

Dr. Sarah A. Emanuel-Heller of Rogers passed away Feb. 6, 2022, at her daughter's home in Omaha.

Memorial Mass will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend. Memorial visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, with rosary at 7 p.m. at St. Charles. Family interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Sarah was born Dec. 19, 1953, in West Point to Ralph and Mildred (Baumert) Emanuel.

Sarah grew up in North Bend and graduated from North Bend Central High School in 1972. Sarah earned her bachelor's degree from Wayne State College. Sarah married Zelan Heller in 1975 in Lincoln.

Sarah attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa, for her doctorate, and had a chiropractic practice in both Schuyler and Rogers from 1986 to 2010.

Sarah is survived by her husband, Ze Heller of Rogers; daughter, Katie (Benjamin) Mattson of Omaha; sons, Michael Heller of San Antonio, Texas, Matthew (Becky) Heller of Blair and Andrew Heller of Mankato, Minnesota; brothers, David Emanuel of Fremont, Robert (Lee Ann) Emanuel of Salem, Oregon, Eric (Priya) Emanuel of Los Angeles, California, Matt (Bonny) Emanuel of West Point and John (Jeanine) Emanuel of Schuyler; and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to the family for a future designation.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.