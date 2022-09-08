Drew Eickmeier

May 26, 1981 - September 5, 2022

Drew Eickmeier, 41, of Rising City, Nebraska, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022.

Funeral services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Faith Lutheran Church in Rising City. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Friday at McKown Funeral Home in Columbus with a prayer service following at 7 p.m. Burial is in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Drew Eickmeier was born May 26, 1981, in David City, Nebraska, to Bernie and Deb (Nickolite) Eickmeier. He graduated from Aquinas Catholic School in 1999, from there he went on to pursue an auto mechanic degree from Southeast Community College graduating in 2001. He spent much of his professional career working at Spady's currently known as Columbus Motor Company as an auto mechanic. He was presently employed at AKRS in David City.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding the gator and being at the cabin and Beaver Park when Grandpa Nick was alive. He loved his two boys, Kole and Carter, and enjoyed going to their activities.

Drew was united in marriage to the love of his life, Ashley Rathje, on Nov. 6, 2021 in Rising City. He became a stepfather to Austyn, Colton and Addilyn and enjoyed helping them with their numerous activities.

Drew had a huge heart and was always willing to lend a mechanical hand to anyone, anytime, no matter what he had going on.

He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife, Ashley Eickmeier of Rising City; sons, Kole Eickmeier of Ulysses and Carter Eickmeier of Columbus; step-children, Austyn, Colton and Addilyn Sorensen of Rising City; parents, Bernie and Deb Eickmeier of Ulysses; in-laws, Corey and Bonnie Rathje of Rising City; siblings, Jamie (Sara) Eickmeier of Bellwood, Karey (Darrin) Adamy of David City and Brenda (Waylan) Moran of Grand Island; grandmother, Angeline Nickolite of Columbus; and nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his grandparents, Harley and Lucille Eickmeier and Richard Nickolite; and uncles, Tom Eickmeier, Kevin Nickolite and Robert Eickmeier.

The family requests in lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be designated for Kole and Carter Eickmeier's education fund.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com