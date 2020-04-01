Duane “Bones” Bright

June 25, 1939-March 31, 2020

Duane “Bones” Bright, 80, of Shelby, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home following a 6 ½ year battle with cancer.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Friends will be able to sign the register book from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan, with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. A video of the funeral Mass will follow and will be available on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-680-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Duane “Bones” Bright was born June 25, 1939, in Silver Creek, to Ted J. and Margaret (Kahl) Bright. He grew up in the Silver Creek, Genoa, and Polk County area. Duane received his education at Genoa and Duncan High School. In 1957, Duane entered the U.S. Navy and served until 1961. On Nov. 3, 1962, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Micek at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan.

Bones worked for Augustin Bros, Land and Cattle, Briggs Feedyard, and retired from Golden West Feedyard. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan.