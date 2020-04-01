Duane “Bones” Bright
June 25, 1939-March 31, 2020
Duane “Bones” Bright, 80, of Shelby, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at his home following a 6 ½ year battle with cancer.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan. Friends will be able to sign the register book from 3-6 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan, with military honors by Hartman Post #84 American Legion Honor Guard. A video of the funeral Mass will follow and will be available on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Duane “Bones” Bright was born June 25, 1939, in Silver Creek, to Ted J. and Margaret (Kahl) Bright. He grew up in the Silver Creek, Genoa, and Polk County area. Duane received his education at Genoa and Duncan High School. In 1957, Duane entered the U.S. Navy and served until 1961. On Nov. 3, 1962, he was united in marriage to JoAnn Micek at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan.
Bones worked for Augustin Bros, Land and Cattle, Briggs Feedyard, and retired from Golden West Feedyard. He was a member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Duncan.
Bones very much enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved fishing, hunting, going to the horse races, playing cards with Rick Nekl after work, and giving away the produce from his garden.
Duane is survived by wife, JoAnn Bright of Shelby; son, Mike Bright of Columbus; granddaughter, Addyson and grandson, Aedon; sister, Margaret Nyffeler of Columbus; brother, Teddy “Tod” (Rachel) Bright of Odell; brother, Bob (Connie) Bright of Bellwood; brother-in-law, Larry (Helen Hohndorf) of Shelby; sister-in-law, Rita Micek of Columbus; sister-in-law, Dianne Micek of Osceola; sister-in-law, Nancy (Lanny) Fisher of Columbus; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by parents; infant sister; sister, Alice Nyffeler; brothers-in-law: Jerome Nyffeler, Donald Nyffeler, Jack Micek and Butch Micek; nephews: Timmy Bright, Larry Bright and Doug Micek.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
