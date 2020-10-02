Duane "Bud" Henke

June 24, 1941-September 29, 2020

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5, at Christ Lutheran Church, rural Columbus, with The Rev. Aaron Witt officiating. Interment will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Home's Facebook page, and those attending the service at the church can listen to the service over Christ Lutheran radio broadcast while sitting in church parking lot.