Duane Korus

Duane Anthony Korus

January 23, 1962 - May 31, 2021

Duane Anthony Korus, 59, of Columbus, Nebraska, passed away on May 31, 2021, at his home in David City, Nebraska.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 7, 2021, at the East Shelter in Pawnee Park in Columbus. Come join his family and friends for food and fishing. A private burial ceremony will be held at a later date.

Duane was born on Jan. 23, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Donald and Anna Fern (Keeler) Korus. He spent his life in Columbus, where he was employed at Columbus Hydraulics for over 15 years. He spent his time fishing and hunting locally and attending the horse races at Ag Park. He enjoyed spending time with his close friends and his grandchildren most of all.

Duane is survived by his children, Laura (Erik) Hesse of Seward, Bryan (Ashley) Korus of Omaha and Sarah Korus of Littleton, Colorado. He is also survived by his sister, Elaine Merriman of Fremont; five grandchildren; one nephew; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Darrel Korus of Columbus; brother-in-law, Kent Merriman of Fremont; and three infant sisters.