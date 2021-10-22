Duane “Ringo” Tichota

August 20, 1946 – October 19, 2021

Duane “Ringo” Tichota of Columbus, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Brookstone Acres in Columbus, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial is at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church. Visitation is from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at McKown Funeral Home with a 5 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Monday, Oct. 25, at the church. Interment is in All Saints Cemetery.

Duane “Ringo” Tichota was born Aug. 20, 1946, on a farm north of Howells, Nebraska, to Bohumila “Bo” and Ruth (Bauman) Tichota. He attended a number of grade schools as the farms they lived on were rented in the area of Schuyler, Leigh and Clarkson. He graduated from Clarkson High School in 1964 then worked for Gerhold Construction. He entered the National Guard from 1966 – 1972.

Duane married Patricia Ann Brabec in 1967 and lived in Columbus the rest of his life. To this union two daughters were born, Cheryl and Christine. Duane enjoyed bowling, polka music, shuffleboard, gambling, NASCAR and Nebraska volleyball. He especially loved going to all the grandchildren's sporting events.

He worked for L&L Sales, driving a Pabst Blue Ribbon truck delivering beer to Columbus and surrounding towns for 17 years. He then worked at Heartland Builders for 25 years and retired at the age of 70. He continued mowing at Heartland for several years.

Duane is survived by wife, Pat Tichota of Columbus; daughter, Cheryl (Brian) Wiehn of Columbus; grandchildren, Cameron, Caitlin, Kelsey and Connor; daughter, Chris (Brad) Kapels of Columbus; grandchildren Thomas, Jacob and Abby; great-granddaughter, Kally; sister-in-law, Linda Tichota, brother-in-law, Carroll Wemhoff; sister-in-law, Karen Brabec; brother-in-law, Dick Stava; sister-in-law, Donna (David) Brabec; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Gloria Wemhoff; brothers, Clifford Tichota and Russell Tichota; brother-in-law, Dean J. Brabec; sister-in-law, Beverly Stava; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Joe and Vlasta Brabec; and nephew, Scott Wemhoff.

Condolences may be directed to www.mckownfuneralhome.com.