Duane Svoboba

Duane Svoboda

Age 76

Duane Svoboda, 76, of David City, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jay Buhman as Celebrant.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a Rosary at 10 a.m., both at the church.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.

Committal Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.