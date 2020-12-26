 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duane Svoboba
View Comments

Duane Svoboba

{{featured_button_text}}

Duane Svoboda

Age 76

Duane Svoboda, 76, of David City, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Butler County Healthcare Center in David City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in David City, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jay Buhman as Celebrant.

Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Monday, followed by a Rosary at 10 a.m., both at the church.

Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Kracl Funeral Chapel in David City.

Committal Assumption Catholic Cemetery, Appleton.

Kracl Funeral Chapel of David City in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News