Dustin Geier

August 2, 1983 - September 11, 2022

Dustin Geier, 39, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, because of an automobile accident near Grand Island, Nebraska.

The funeral service will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 5- 7 p.m. at Gass Haney Funeral Home and will continue on Saturday from 8 a.m. until service time at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in rural Columbus.

Dustin Lars Geier was born Aug. 2, 1983, in Columbus, Nebraska, to Deb (Geier) Levey. He was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Lakeview High School in 2002. Dustin received a soccer scholarship to York College, later transferring to Midland University in Fremont to study broadcast journalism. He then went on to attend the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Dustin was currently employed at Werner Enterprises in the marketing risk administration.

Dustin enjoyed refereeing soccer for many years. He loved Husker football and doing activities with friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his niece and nephews, Ashlyn, Gage and Hunter.

He was a wonderful grandson, uncle, son, brother and friend. His friends considered him to have an over-the-top personality and will be greatly missed by everyone.

Dustin is survived by his grandmother, Lucille Geier of Columbus; mother, Deb Levey of Columbus; sister, Lindsey (Aaron) Long of Shelby; brother, Dylan Geier of Columbus; nephews, Hunter and Gage Long; niece, Ashlyn Long; and uncle, Lynn Geier of Norfolk.

Dustin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Donald Geier; and step-father, Ray Levey.

Condolences may be sent to gasshaney.com