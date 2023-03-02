Dustin LeRoy Zysset

May 19, 1990 - February 24, 2023

Dustin LeRoy Zysset, 32, of Columbus, Nebraska, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home in Columbus of an apparent heart attack.

The funeral service was held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus with the Rev. Brandon Foster officiating. Visitation was on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until service time at the church. There was a family prayer service at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Dustin was born May 19, 1990, in Aschaffenburg, Germany, to Wayne and Karma (Kussman) Zysset. Dustin's family returned stateside in 1990 and settled in Columbus, Nebraska. Dustin graduated in Rising City, Nebraska, in 2008 and was confirmed in Trinity Lutheran Church.

His three children, Jaron, Zaevan and Bella, were the joy of his life.

Dustin was affectionately known as “Dust Pan” and had the best hug which he was willing to share with everyone. Dustin enjoyed helping his family on the ZeeKey'z food truck and worked full time for Schreiber Brothers as an industrial painter. He loved sports of all kinds, but his love for baseball was apparent with his aspiration to become a professional baseball coach. Dustin was an avid Vikings and Cubs fan, but his kids, family and friends came first. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Dustin is survived by his children, Jaron, Zaevan and Bella Zysset of Columbus; parents, Wayne and Karma Zysset of Columbus; sister, Samanatha (Erick) Hurtado of Kenesaw; sister, Nicole (James) Vanderpool of Lincoln; sister, Jamie (David) Adame of Columbus; sister, Tiffany (Nic) Worsham of Columbus; grandmother, Irene Zysset of North Platte; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marylou Grammar, Frank Kussman and Eldon "Butch" Zysset.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his children's name.

