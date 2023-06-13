Dwane Mick

February 12, 1932 - June 8, 2023

Dwane Mick, 91, of Bellwood, died Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Meridian Gardens in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial was held 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 12, 2023 at St. Isidore Catholic Church. Visitation was Sunday 3-5 p.m. There was a 5 p.m. vigil service at the McKown Funeral Home. Visitation will continued Monday from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the church. Military honors were held following the funeral at the church. Interment was in the St. Peter's & Mary's Cemetery in rural Bellwood following the lunch at Wunderlich Catering.

Dwane was born Feb. 12, 1932, on the family farm northwest of Bellwood to Joseph and Lydia (Gabel) Mick. He lived most of his life in the Bellwood area, except for three years north of Osceola. He attended rural schools in Polk County and District 76 in Butler County. He graduated from Bellwood High School. He enlisted in the United States Navy and served from Jan. 12, 1952 to Jan. 12, 1956. After returning home, he began farming northwest of Bellwood while attending ag school. On Nov. 21, 1964, he married Jane Semin. They were blessed with three daughters: Lisa (Russ) Brandl, Lori (Dana) Van Dyke, Tracy (Kevin) Hake; grandchildren: Trent Brandl, Dylan Brandl, Derek (Kassie) Van Dyke, Logan Van Dyke, Sofia Hake, Korbin Hake; great-grandchildren: Gus and Rex Van Dyke

Dwane was a former Bellwood school board member, member of the Bellwood Coop, volunteer fireman for 15 years, lifetime member of the American Legion #327 and the VFW. He enjoyed his family and friends, farming, fishing, reading, traveling, dancing and dining out.

Dwane is survived by his wife, Jane Mick; daughter, Lori (Dana) Van Dyke; daughter, Tracy (Kevin) Hake; son-in-law, Russ Brandl; grandchildren, Trent Brandl, Dylan Brandl, Derek (Kassie) Van Dyke, Logan Van Dyke, Sofia Hake and Korbin Hake; great-grandchildren, Gus and Rex Van Dyke; siblings, Janice Molnar and Ann Bell; brothers-in-law, Kenny (Marlene) Ebel, Jerry Semin; and sisters-in-law, Fran Mick, Pat Mick, Dianne (Keith) Beringer, Pat (Galen) Gilsdorf, Carol (Jim) Sliva, Shirley (Brad) Nelson and Mary (Chuck) Prochaska.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lisa Brandl; parents, Joseph and Lydia Mick; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ray and Helena Semin; siblings, JoAnn Ebel, Jim Mick and Jerry Mick; brothers-in-law, Louie Molnar, Don Bell, Don Semin and Lawrence Zywiec; and sisters-in-law, Joyce Zywiec, Geri Semin and Joan Semin.