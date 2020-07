Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Dwight A. Duncan

May 9, 1952–June 30, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. July 7, at St. Isidore's. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. July 6, also at the church. www.mckownfuneralhome.com