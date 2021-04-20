Dwight Michaelsen

Dwight W. Michaelsen

November 5, 1932 - April 17, 2021

Dwight W. Michaelsen, 88, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.

Per Dwight's request, his body will be donated to the Nebraska State Anatomical Board. A memorial service and military honors will be held at a later date.

Dwight Walter Michaelsen was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Colfax County, Nebraska, to Walter and Gertrude (Luchsinger) Michaelsen. He attended school in Harvard and Columbus, graduating from Kramer High School in 1951. Dwight served in the local Army National Guard prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1955. He returned to Columbus, and on Oct. 17, 1955, he was united in marriage to Patricia Malek at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus.