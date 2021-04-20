Dwight Michaelsen

Dwight W. Michaelsen
November 5, 1932 - April 17, 2021
Dwight W. Michaelsen, 88, died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
Per Dwight's request, his body will be donated to the Nebraska State Anatomical Board. A memorial service and military honors will be held at a later date.
Dwight Walter Michaelsen was born Nov. 5, 1932, in Colfax County, Nebraska, to Walter and Gertrude (Luchsinger) Michaelsen. He attended school in Harvard and Columbus, graduating from Kramer High School in 1951. Dwight served in the local Army National Guard prior to his enlistment in the U.S. Air Force, serving from 1951 until he was honorably discharged in 1955. He returned to Columbus, and on Oct. 17, 1955, he was united in marriage to Patricia Malek at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Columbus.
Dwight owned and operated Michaelsen Standard Oil Station for three years. He then accepted a position as an electrical engineer at Risk Industries, now known as Dale-Vishay. He was employed there for 38 years as an engineering supervisor until his retirement in 1995. The family resided in rural Platte County for many years before moving into Columbus. Dwight enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing, gardening and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the VFW, American Legion, DAV and Dale retiree's group.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Patricia Michaelsen of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Judy (Dan) Wolf of Laramie, Wyoming; daughter, Linda (Mike) Krumland of Columbus, Nebraska; granddaughter, Karlee (Brent) Eaton of Gretna, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Kiera, Chloe and Mason Eaton of Gretna, Nebraska; sister, Elaine Cielocha of Columbus, Nebraska; and son-in-law, Randy Nadrchal of Columbus, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Gertrude Michaelsen; brother-in-law, Richard Cielocha; and in-laws, Joseph and Victoria Malek.
Thank you to Brookestone Acres, especially the 200 unit caregivers, and Columbus Hospital Hospice caregivers for your kindness.