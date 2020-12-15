Earl "Bob" Kallweit

April 14, 1923 – December 12, 2020

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, with a prayer service at 6 p.m., at Gass Haney Funeral Home. Private family interment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Grand Prairie, at a later date.

Bob Kallweit was born April 14, 1923, in Platte County, Nebraska, to George and Ida (Lutjens) Kallweit. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church Grand Prairie, and attended District 28 Grand Prairie Grade School. Bob was a third-generation farmer. On Aug. 2, 1954, Bob was united in marriage to Helen Morlok in Yankton, South Dakota. They loved to travel and visited 47 states and several countries in Europe. They spent several years wintering in Las Vegas, which Bob loved to go back and visit even after Helen's death. He enjoyed gardening, coin collecting, telling stories, and all forms of nature.