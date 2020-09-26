Earl J. Pohlman, Sr.

July 17, 1946-September 24, 2020

Earl Juergon Pohlman, Sr. was born July 17, 1946, in Grand Island, to Louis and Alma (Schmidt) Pohlman. He attended school in Grand Island. He served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1958. On Nov. 9, 1961, he was united in marriage to Sharon Anne Emmons in Grand Island. He spent most of his life doing road construction, working for various companies including Missouri Valley, Knife River, and BIBA. His hobbies included fishing, playing with his dogs, and reading westerns.