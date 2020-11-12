Earl Raymond “Ray” Levey
May 28, 1965 – October 30, 2020
Earl Raymond “Ray” Levey, 55, of Columbus, Nebraska, quietly entered his eternal rest on Oct. 30, 2020, near Van Horn, Texas, after parking his semi-tractor trailer at a truck stop in the early hours of the previous day.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.
Earl Raymond Levey was born on May 28, 1965, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Abraham and Rae Lyn (Packwood) Levey. He grew up with his mother and maternal grandparents in Avenal, California, where he attended Avenal High School. He then went to work for his grandfather at the family owned Texaco service station there. Ray also worked in the Napa Valley Vineyards as well as in the poultry production near Avenal, before driving truck for a Los Angeles-based Carnival Entertainment Company, which toured the Midwest every summer. In 2005, Ray left the carnival to settle in Columbus, Nebraska, to be near his brother William Gholson. He married Debbie Geier in 2007.
After moving to Columbus, Ray briefly worked in construction before employment as a maintenance supervisor for Cargill Meat Solutions. He then joined Cliff Veissman's Columbus Tanker fleet, for which he delivered corn syrup across the nation. Ray loved driving truck, and was recognized by his employer for his dedication, work ethic, and strong safety record.
Ray enjoyed fixing machines and motor vehicles and spent lots of hours in the shop with friends. Along with his wife Deb, Ray had been active in 12 step recovery for many years, since recovering from addiction issues through their Christian faith and service to God through Jesus Christ. Ray continually strived to serve others by sharing his experience and hope.
Ray is survived by his wife, Debbie Levey of Columbus, Nebraska; mother, Rae Lyn Gholson of Avenal, California; sons, Dustin and Dylan Geier of Columbus, Nebraska; daughter, Lindsey (Aaron) Long of Shelby, Nebraska; grandchildren, Ashlyn & Gage Long of Shelby, Nebraska; brother, William (Tiffany) Gholson of Columbus, Nebraska; nephews, Andrew, Jacob, and Oliver Gholson of Columbus, Nebraska; nieces, Emily (Eric) Pheffer and Rayleigh of Columbus, Nebraska.
Special mention goes to Ray's surviving mother-in-law, Lucille Geier of Columbus, Nebraska, whom he considered a dear friend.
Ray is preceded in death his fatherm Abraham Levey; and grandparents, Abraham and Gertrude Levey and Oliver and Shirley Packwood.
