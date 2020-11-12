Earl Raymond “Ray” Levey

May 28, 1965 – October 30, 2020

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Peace Lutheran Church with the Rev. Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, rural Columbus. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday at Gass Haney Funeral Home and continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on the Gass Haney Funeral Home Facebook page.

Earl Raymond Levey was born on May 28, 1965, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Abraham and Rae Lyn (Packwood) Levey. He grew up with his mother and maternal grandparents in Avenal, California, where he attended Avenal High School. He then went to work for his grandfather at the family owned Texaco service station there. Ray also worked in the Napa Valley Vineyards as well as in the poultry production near Avenal, before driving truck for a Los Angeles-based Carnival Entertainment Company, which toured the Midwest every summer. In 2005, Ray left the carnival to settle in Columbus, Nebraska, to be near his brother William Gholson. He married Debbie Geier in 2007.