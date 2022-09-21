Eddie Ziemba

Eddie T. Ziemba

July 25, 1931 - September 18, 2022

Eddie T. Ziemba, 91, of Columbus, went to his heavenly home on Sept. 18, 2022, at Cottonwood Place Assisted Living Community in Columbus.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Columbus. Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. vigil service at St. Isidore Church. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. also at the church. Military honors by The American Legion Hartman Post#84 Honor Guard will be held following the service at church. Burial will be in Fullerton, Nebraska.

Eddie was born to Louis and Julia (Uzendoski) Ziemba on July 25, 1931, on the family farm in Nance County near Fullerton. Eddie grew up working hard and enjoyed driving the tractor while helping his father farm. He attended Catholic school at Ss. Peter and Paul in Krakow, where he boarded until the eighth grade.

He continued to work on the family farm until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1953, when he proudly served as a corporal in the Korean War. He was stationed in France and served as a warehouse manager and a Polish interpreter. Eddie enjoyed his time in the Army, and he loved to lead the rosary in Polish every morning to the troops. Eddie wanted to continue his career in the service, but he had to return home in 1955 to help his father with farm work.

A few years after returning home, Eddie drove his Studebaker to South Omaha and picked up his blind date, Rosalee Vlcek, for a dance at Sokol Hall in August of 1957. Father Walter Ziemba, Eddie's cousin, wed Eddie to the love of his life, Rosalee, on Feb. 15, 1958, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in South Omaha. To this union of 64 years of marriage, four children were born: Selena, Clifford, Louis and Jeffrey.

Eddie continued to raise crops, cattle, hogs, horses and dogs. Eddie loved to entertain family and friends on the weekends after long work weeks. When his brothers-in-law came to the farm to visit, they played fierce card games. He enjoyed raising horses and treating family and friends to rides around the farm. Eddie was delighted by Polka music and taught his nieces and nephews how to Polka dance. Eddie was a devoted Catholic and seldom missed Mass on Sunday mornings. He was a member of the local school board, Fullerton American Legion Post 367 and Knights of Columbus. Most of all, Eddie loved and cherished his beloved family.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Rosalee Ziemba; daughter, Selena (Ron) Govlik of Central City; son, Clifford (Janie) Ziemba of Columbus; son, Louis Ziemba of Columbus; son, Jeffery (Casey) Ziemba of Fullerton; seven grandsons; three great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Dennis Vlcek of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Louis Ziemba; his mother, Julia (Uzendoski) Ziemba; three brothers, Teddy (Theresa) Ziemba, Theodore (Dorothy) Ziemba and Martin (Bernice) Ziemba; sister, Emily (Stanley) Sobczyk; sister-in-law, Evelyn (Leo) Ksiazek, Philomena (Ray) Thompson, Rita (Louie) Matusek, Betty (Bob) Schneckloth, Lorriane (John) Perkinson and Linda Vlcek; brother-in-law, Delmer (Barb) Vlcek and special friend Pam Rassmen, Don (Jeannie) Vlcek; and an infant sister-in-law, Mary Jane Vlcek.

