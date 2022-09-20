Eddie Ziemba Sep 20, 2022 33 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eddie T. Ziemba1931-2022 Tags Eddie Ziemba Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing US and Taliban engage in prisoner swap US and Taliban engage in prisoner swap Daniel Mays waited 11 hours to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying-in-state Daniel Mays waited 11 hours to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin lying-in-state Sir Keir Starmer says 'we are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans' Sir Keir Starmer says 'we are lucky to call ourselves Elizabethans'