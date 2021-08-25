Edith Frear

Edith Arlayne (Rasmussen) Frear
September 28, 1930 - August 23, 2021
Edith Arlayne (Rasmussen) Frear passed away on Aug. 23, 2021, in Chadron, Nebraska.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.
Edith Arlayne (Rasmussen) Frear was born on Sept. 28, 1930, in Todd County, South Dakota, to Thomas and Elizabeth (Bebout) Rasmussen. Edith graduated from Alta High School in Alta, Iowa, in 1947. She met her husband Donald Frear in Alta, and they were married in Minnesota on Jan. 23, 1948. Daughter Sharon was born in 1950 in Storm Lake, Iowa. In 1950, they moved to the farm in Todd County. Son Greg was born in 1952 in Valentine, Nebraska. In 1955, they moved to Crookston, Nebraska, and son James was born in 1957 in Valentine, Nebraska. The family moved to Valentine, Nebraska, in 1969. In 1992 Don and Edith moved to Columbus, Nebraska, to be close to their children and grandchildren.
Edith was a homemaker, wife and mother. She loved to sew, knit and bake. She was a voracious reader her entire life.
She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Paul) Cazabon of Corpus Christi, Texas; son, Gregory (Sylvia) of Washington; son, James (Shelley) of Chadron, Nebraska; sister, Jeneve Stapf of Tyler, Texas; two granddaughters, Laura (Housten) Braly and Ann Cazabon; two grandsons, Donald (Mechelle) Frear and Thomas (Celina) Frear; one great-grandson, Tyler (Anna) Hagge; two great-great-grandsons, Eli and Aiden Hagge; and numerous nephews and nieces spread across the country.
Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald; her parents; her brother, Thomas; and her sisters, Alice and Evelynn.