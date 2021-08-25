Edith Frear

Edith Arlayne (Rasmussen) Frear

September 28, 1930 - August 23, 2021

Edith Arlayne (Rasmussen) Frear was born on Sept. 28, 1930, in Todd County, South Dakota, to Thomas and Elizabeth (Bebout) Rasmussen. Edith graduated from Alta High School in Alta, Iowa, in 1947. She met her husband Donald Frear in Alta, and they were married in Minnesota on Jan. 23, 1948. Daughter Sharon was born in 1950 in Storm Lake, Iowa. In 1950, they moved to the farm in Todd County. Son Greg was born in 1952 in Valentine, Nebraska. In 1955, they moved to Crookston, Nebraska, and son James was born in 1957 in Valentine, Nebraska. The family moved to Valentine, Nebraska, in 1969. In 1992 Don and Edith moved to Columbus, Nebraska, to be close to their children and grandchildren.