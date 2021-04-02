Edmund Hart

Edmund “Perry” Hart
Age 80
Edmund “Perry” Hart, 80, of Windsor, Colorado, and formerly of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to The ALS Association or to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter.