 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Edmund Hart
0 comments

Edmund Hart

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Edmund “Perry” Hart

Age 80

Edmund “Perry” Hart, 80, of Windsor, Colorado, and formerly of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to The ALS Association or to the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Carbon emissions put earth on red alert

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News