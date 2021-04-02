Edmund Hart

Edmund “Perry” Hart

Age 80

Edmund “Perry” Hart, 80, of Windsor, Colorado, and formerly of Kearney, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Friday at O'Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home.