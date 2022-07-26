Edmund LaVerne Zelasney

April 9, 1933 - July 9, 2022

Edmund LaVerne Zelasney, 89, of Greenville, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2022, from cancer.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday July 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Platte Center. Burial is in the Roselawn Memorial Cemetery in Columbus with military honors by the Platte Center American Legion Post #283 Honor Guard.

Edmund was born April 9, 1933, to Frank and Lizzie Zelasney. Edmund was married to Betty Claymon until her death of 2007. He remarried Margie Barlow Zelasney in 2020.

He was and Air Force veteran and worked as an engineer until retirement. He was affiliated with St. Williams Church in Greenville, Texas, and was a spiritual advisor for St. Vincent de Paul.

He was the foundation of our family and his legacy of Love for God, kindness and sense of humor will forever be a part of us. He was a die-hard Rangers and Dallas Cowboys fan as well as a fan of all his children and grandchildren. His is a life to be celebrated, he was literally a giant among men.

Edmund is survived by his wife, Margie; son, Ted (Stacy) Zelasney; daughters, Valerie (Robert) Gerber and Vonda (Aaron) Lavender; three grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Zelasney; daughter, Vickie Zelasney; grandson Joshua Gerber; son-in-law, Stephen Gerber; and numerous siblings.

Condolences may be left at mckownfuneralhome.com