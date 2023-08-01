Edna Kula

September 6, 1936 - July 29, 2023

Edna Kula passed away peacefully on July 29, 2023 at Brookestone Acres with all of her siblings by her side.

Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church-Krakow. Visitation is on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Vigil service to follow, all at the Church. Interment is in the Parish Cemetery next to her parents.

Edna was a honorary member of the Saints Peter and Paul Altar Sodality.

She was born Sept. 6, 1936, in Clarks, Nebraska, to Alex and Mary (Yrkoski) Kula. The family lived on various farms in the Clarks and Genoa area before settling in rural Silver Creek.

In her early days, Edna enjoyed watching her uncles and brothers play baseball. Later in life, she liked watching baseball on TV and game shows.

Edna was a resident of Northstar Services for many years, where she gained a new family of special needs residents and caring staff.

Survivors are sisters: Emily Bialas, Elaine Paczosa and Elizabeth (Rich) Kush; brothers: Eugene (Geri) Kula and Edwin Kula all of Silver Creek; and sisters: Ellie Zulkoski and Eugenia Ferris of Columbus. Additionally, she is survived by 30 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Edward Kula, sister Esther Bolton, niece Karla Kusek, and nephew Travis Kula

Arrangements are with McKown Funeral Home.