Edna Sutko
August 23, 1931-August 8, 2020
Edna Sutko, 88, of Columbus, died Aug. 8, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East, Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. A CDA rosary will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and public visitation will be from 3:30–6 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present at visitation. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan. Memorials may be made to St. Isidore Church or to the Nebraska Kidney Association.
Please follow all CDC guidelines when attending the visitation and services. The funeral service will be broadcast on the McKown Funeral Home Facebook page.
Edna was born on Aug. 23, 1931, in Clarks, to Adam and Victoria (Zelazny) Stempek. She moved with her family to a farm near Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School. After graduation, she attended Midland College, receiving a teaching degree. She taught at Duncan High School and married Frank Torczon II on Aug. 23, 1950. After his sudden passing, she welcomed their son, Frank Torczon III, and she continued teaching and working on the family farm. On April 24, 1954, Edna was united in marriage to Arthur Sutko at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan. After moving to Columbus, Edna continued her love of teaching and started a preschool called “Snoopy's Corner”. After teaching, she began her career in administration at St. Mary's Hospital, and continued working at Columbus Community Hospital for over 25 years. During retirement, Edna volunteered at the hospital within various departments including the hospital gift shop. Edna was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, and was involved in several ministries and activities at the parish. She was active with Christian Mothers, funeral luncheons, and the prayer line. Edna taught CCD at St. Isidore and volunteered for the church bazaar for many years. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed traveling, including a trip to Poland and many bus trips across the country. She loved Polka and square dancing, doing crafts, playing cards with friends, family gatherings and reunions, cooking and baking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her four children: Frank Torczon III of Duncan, Tim Sutko of Dallas, Joe Sutko of Omaha and Gina (John) DeBord of Mundelein, Illinois; three grandchildren, including Matt (Jamie) Torczon of Pender, Dylan and Luke DeBord of Mundelein; great-grandchildren include Haylie Torczon of Auburn and Hayden Torczon of Pender. Additional survivors include her brother, Ron (Connie) Stempek; her sister, Karen Terry; and many nieces and nephews.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Art Sutko of 65 years; and her parents.
Remembrances can be sent at www.mckownfuneralhome.com.
