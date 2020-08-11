Edna Sutko

August 23, 1931-August 8, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Isidore Catholic Church. A CDA rosary will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, and public visitation will be from 3:30–6 p.m., with a 7 p.m. vigil, all at McKown Funeral Home. The family will not be present at visitation. Interment will be at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Duncan. Memorials may be made to St. Isidore Church or to the Nebraska Kidney Association.

Edna was born on Aug. 23, 1931, in Clarks, to Adam and Victoria (Zelazny) Stempek. She moved with her family to a farm near Duncan and graduated from Duncan High School. After graduation, she attended Midland College, receiving a teaching degree. She taught at Duncan High School and married Frank Torczon II on Aug. 23, 1950. After his sudden passing, she welcomed their son, Frank Torczon III, and she continued teaching and working on the family farm. On April 24, 1954, Edna was united in marriage to Arthur Sutko at St. Stanislaus Church in Duncan. After moving to Columbus, Edna continued her love of teaching and started a preschool called “Snoopy's Corner”. After teaching, she began her career in administration at St. Mary's Hospital, and continued working at Columbus Community Hospital for over 25 years. During retirement, Edna volunteered at the hospital within various departments including the hospital gift shop. Edna was a founding member of St. Isidore Catholic Church, and was involved in several ministries and activities at the parish. She was active with Christian Mothers, funeral luncheons, and the prayer line. Edna taught CCD at St. Isidore and volunteered for the church bazaar for many years. She was a member of Catholic Daughters of America. She enjoyed traveling, including a trip to Poland and many bus trips across the country. She loved Polka and square dancing, doing crafts, playing cards with friends, family gatherings and reunions, cooking and baking. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.